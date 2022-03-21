Barcelona linked with move for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo

Barcelona have been linked with a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a fine season in the Netherlands, contributing 16 goals and 14 assists in 36 matches so far.

His contract runs until 2026 but it’s thought the club have agreed to allow him to leave this summer should a suitable offer be made.

That’s where Barcelona come in, although they aren’t the only interested party. Also in the picture are Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Liverpool. It’s thought the asking price is around €35m.

Gapko, born in Eindhoven to a Togolese father of Ghanian origin and a Dutch mother, came through the youth system at PSV and has spent his entire career at the club. He’s earned four senior caps for the Dutch national team.

Barcelona are looking to strengthen in the summer transfer window to underline the progress they’ve made since Xavi Hernandez took over from Ronald Koeman at the end of 2021.