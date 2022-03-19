Xavi faces Dani Alves El Clasico selection call

Barcelona boss Xavi faces a crucial call over starting veteran star Dani Alves in tomorrow’s El Clasico trip to Real Madrid.

Xavi is expected to stick with the bulk of his starting team from La Blaugrana’s 2-1 midweek Europa League win away at Galatasaray.

However, Alves did not feature in Turkey due to his ineligibility in European competition, and Sergino Dest’s injury makes him a direct option to fill in at right back.

Alves has been used sparingly by Xavi following his return to the Camp Nou in January and the alternative is to play central defender Ronald Araujo out of position against Los Blancos.

Spanish U21 international Nico Gonzalez is also back in the squad, following a domestic ban, but he is expected to remain on the bench.

Xavi’s other major call comes in attack with Adama Traore and Memphis Depay both battling it out for the third attacking slot for the visitors in Madrid.