Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff frustrated with leaks at Barcelona

Director of Sport Mateu Alemany and Sporting Advisor Jordi Cruyff are growing increasingly frustrated with some of the leaks coming of Barcelona.

Sport journalist Joan Vehils reported on Saturday morning that those in charge of securing future players for Xavi Hernandez squad are unhappy with the information flowing out of the club. In particular, the fact some salaries have of future signings have made it into the public domain is worrying.

As a result, the two have decided to conduct some of their meetings away from the club offices. Both are based in the Cituat Esportiva, where Barcelona train in Sant Joan Despi. They will be hoping that can stem some of the flow.

Barcelona are naturally a large news item but with the financial crisis at the club looming large, more focus has been placed on the details of signings and salaries. Hints around the wage packets of Dani Alves, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were reported by several outlets, while Barcelona’s interest in Ferran Torres was leaked months ahead of his signing.