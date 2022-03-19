Mallorca manager calls out Real Madrid players and fans

Real Mallorca manager Luis Garcia Plaza has come out in defence of his players following comments about their physical approach against Real Madrid.

Garcia Plaza, who was speaking ahead of Mallorca’s crucial match with Espanyol, was keen to address what he thought was an unfair narrative surrounding his players. That being said, he did admit to Marca that Pablo Maffeo’s tackle on Vinicius Junior was a red card.

“Acknowledging the fact that the challenge by Maffeo is a red, I think people have been too hard on him. They have called him an assassin, a butcher and not just the fans, the Real Madrid players themselves have blown the situation up further.”

“I think the Maffeo challenge is a red, but the team that should’ve been playing with ten players from the sixth minute is Real Madrid.”

The Mallorca manager was unhappy with Rodrygo Goes’ challenge on Take Kubo, which got significantly less press.

“Rodrygo hit Take Kubo twice; it’s all well and good criminalising Mallorca players. And then [Fede] Valverde comes out and says that there’s no need to go out and make robust fouls, when he, in the Supercopa, took out an Atleti player from behind.”

Luis Garcia Plaza had no issues pointing out the hypocrisy of Valverde, although it has taken its toll on Real Madrid. Both Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema will miss El Clasico on Sunday.