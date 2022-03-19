Granada score first win under new boss and widen gap to Alaves

Granada went up north to the Basque Country for Saturday’s lunchtime kick off, conscious that a defeat to Alaves could see the Basques move level on points with them.

There was no shortage of drama as both sides played the match with the ambition of sides wanting to stay up rather than avoid going down. A decent Granada start saw Luis Milla unable to beat Fernando Pacheco after a lovely pass through the defence. Alaves responded and won a penalty, only for the usually reliable Joselu to have his effort saved before half-time.

After the half, the action erupted into life. Sergio Escudero converted a corner – first-time, on the volley – into the top corner in the 50th minute. Yet Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side reacted again and within seven minutes would be in front.

Gonzalo Escalante headed between the legs of Luis Maximiano, before a cross bounced across the Granada six-yard box in comically slow fashion. A combination of Manu Vallejo and Sergio Escudero bundled the ball into the net, raising the noise levels at Mendizorroza.

To their credit, Granada had remained a threat throughout and continued finding ways in behind the home defence. A rally of head tennis across the box was cleared off the line, but on the VAR review it was confirmed that Antonio Puertas’ effort was in fact valid.

That threat grew with the scores level and Luis Suarez scored an offside goal, then missed a clear one-on-one before finally finding the net with three minutes remaining. Luis Milla had set Darwin Machis free, who shaped the ball into Suarez’s path beautifully. New Granada manager Ruben Torrecilla had introduced both Puertas and Machis, as he secured his first win for Los Nazaries.

A scuffle towards the end saw substitute goalkeeper Aaron Escandell sent off for Granada as he got into it with Escalante. That scuffle was evidence of the frustration that this match was going to end without Alaves able to react this time – and perhaps a feeling that they may have left it too late to react to the much greater threat of relegation.

This win stretches Granada’s cushion to the drop to four points and six to Alaves. Granada, delighted, went into a huddle on the pitch. They feel as if they have their spirit back again.