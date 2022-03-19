Ferland Mendy to sit in stands with Benzema for El Clasico

Madridistas will have been disappointed to learn that Karim Benzema would be missing El Clasico on Sunday night, but they will also have to do without their first-choice left-back.

Ferland Mendy was the slightly less high-profile absence that was confirmed by manager Carlo Ancelotti in his pre-match press conference on Saturday. The French left-back also finished the Mallorca victory with an injury on Monday night.

Ancelotti was keen not to put either his star striker or Mendy at risk, with an important Champions League tie against Chelsea on the horizon. Mundo Deportivo relayed Ancelotti’s views.

“Benzema and Mendy won’t play tomorrow and they will be be staying with us and working next week. We are not going to take risks, we didn’t do so in Paris. Tomorrow [Benzema] can’t play, he hasn’t trained. He has discomfort and he can’t train or play.

For his part, Mendy missed the first months of the season with a muscle injury and was also absent at the beginning of February with a hamstring issue. Against Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu, Nacho Fernandez deputised for the Frenchman in the second leg with Mendy suspended. The same could happen again with Ancelotti singing Nacho’s praises later in the press conference.

“Nacho is a very balanced player in terms of his character. He knows his role in the squad and is highly professional whether he plays or not, if it’s at full-back or centre-back. A top professional.”

