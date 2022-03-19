La Liga La Roja

Luis Enrique explains David de Gea omission from Spain squad

Spain boss Luis Enrique has hinted at his reason for not selecting David de Gea for the upcoming friendlies against Albania and Iceland.

La Roja wrap up the 2021/22 season with two games, in Barcelona and A Coruna, ahead of a UEFA Nations four game marathon in June.

Enrique has opted to stick with the majority of the same squad from their final 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the end of 2021 with de Gea’s absence one of a handful of changes.

Athletic Club star Unai Simon has been Enrique’s first choice, with 20 starts from their last 21 games, stretching back to October 2020, and including their run to the Euro 2020 semi finals.

As per reports from the Manchester Evening News, Enrique’s claimed his decision to call up David Raya, was based on his playing style, indicating he is no longer convinced by de Gea.

The 45-cap Manchester United star has remained ever present at Old Trafford this season but Simon is unmoveable under Enrique.

