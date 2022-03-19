Carlo Ancelotti confirms injury hit Real Madrid squad to face Barcelona

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has been heavily hit by injuries ahead of their El Clasico showdown with Barcelona tomorrow night.

Los Blancos are currently leading the way in the La Liga title race this season, with a ten point gap at the top, and a five game winning streak against their old foes.

However, the Italian coach is taking no chances over his squad, as they chase Champions League glory in the coming weeks.

Defender Ferland Mendy misses out after picking up an injury against Mallorca last week and Ancelotti faces a real selection headache over Karim Benzema’s replacement.

Mendy’s Le Bleus teammate was tipped to be winning his fitness battle, but Ancelotti has opted for caution over the 34-year-old, with a mixed list of options to replace him.

However, Eder Militao is back to bolster the back line, following illness, with the returning Luka Jovic amongst the options to fill in for Benzema in attack.