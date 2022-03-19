Aubameyang looks to continue impressive record against Real Madrid

Barcelona will be looking to end a run of five straight defeats against Real Madrid on Sunday night and clinical finishing will be key in their bid to do so.

In several of their recent losses to Real Madrid, Barcelona have regretted spurning clear chances against Los Blancos. Most notably, Sergino Dest missed an excellent opportunity in the 2-1 league defeat to Madrid earlier this season.

Fortunately for the Blaugrana, winter recruit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may well be the finisher they were lacking. The Gabonese forward has scored five goals in his six appearances against Real Madrid, three of those having been netted at the Santiago Bernabeu. On the flipside, Aubameyang has only tasted victory once against Real Madrid despite his goal-record, as noted by Marca.

Since his arrival, Aubameyang has hit the ground running for the Blaugrana and already has six goals to his name. In the seven weeks he has been there, he is averaging a goal every 107 minutes. After their victory against Galatasaray, Aubameyang revealed he was enjoying his football at Barcelona – a large part of the reason for his early success.