Athletic Club’s European push hit by Getafe draw

Athletic Club’s chances of securing a European place in 2022 have been dented by a 1-1 draw at home to Getafe.

Marcelino’s side are in the running for a Europa League spot at the end of 2021/22 but their mixed run of results has taken another negative turn in Friday night action.

The visitors looked to stamp themselves on the clash right from the start at the Estadio San Mames as Enes Unal got away from his marker to head them in front after just three minutes.

Enes Ünal comes up with the goods once again for Getafe! 🔵 A bullet header gives the visitors an early lead against Athletic Club 💥 pic.twitter.com/vRBqCyP9aa — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 18, 2022

That setback stung the Basque side into action, with Inaki Williams and Daniel Vivian kept out, before Yuri Berchiche slammed them on level on the half hour mark.

The home side continued to push either side of the break, with Williams posing a constant threat, before Jorge Cuenca was sent off for Getafe, and David Soria turned in a match winning final 15 minutes.

Up next for Athletic Club is a home tie with Elche next weekend as Getafe host Mallorca.

Images via Getty Images