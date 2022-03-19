Antonio Rudiger ship sails, as German defender decides against Real Madrid move

The opportunity to sign Antonio Rudiger has passed Real Madrid by, according to multiple sources.

The Chelsea defender and German international finishes his contract with Chelsea this summer and as such, has been free to discuss terms with any interested parties.

It appears those discussions have been successful. Sport carried the story, referencing both Gazzetta dello Sport and RMC, who both reported the news that Rudiger had agreed to terms with Italian giants Juventus. Real Madrid had been heavily linked with a move for the defender.

This will be a further blow for the currently embargoed Chelsea, with Barcelona heavily linked with Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen. Both defenders are also out of contract at the end of the season.

Real Madrid currently have an established central defensive pairing in David Alaba and Eder Militao, but it appears Carlo Ancelotti only trusts Nacho Fernandez to deputise for them. Jesus Vallejo, his other centre-back option, has barely featured this season.