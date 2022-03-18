Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois believes El Clásico is an import step in the tace to win La Liga.

Los Blancos have already established a commanding position at the top of La Liga, 10 points clear of second placed Sevilla.

From this position, it’s hard to see how Real Madrid could possibly blow their title bid, with only 10 games remaining.

Sevilla are faltering far too often, while Barcelona have likely left themselves with too much to do following a disappointing start to the season.

But Courtois still believes the points gap should be the priority heading into this weekend’s Clásico with Barcelona.

“It’s an important game for the fans, for us, for the club,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s the ultimate La Liga game before the international break and it’s important to win.

“Doing so, we will demonstrate that we are very strong, maintaining a minimum of 10 points to Sevilla, and to put 18 to Barcelona will be a big hit.”

Real Madrid still have to face Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis before the end of the season.

That could make things a little difficult, but Carlo Ancelotti‘s men are still expected to close out their La Liga title bid.

A win over Barcelona this weekend would be the next big step to closing out the title race.