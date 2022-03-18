The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League has been made

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League was made on Friday afternoon featuring three La Liga clubs.

Real Madrid were drawn against Chelsea, Atletico Madrid were drawn against Manchester City, Villarreal were drawn against Bayern Munich and Benfica were drawn against Liverpool.

Madrid made it to the last eight courtesy of a dramatic 3-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain while Chelsea made quick work of French champions Lille in their last 16 tie, winning 4-1.

Atletico navigated a tricky-looking tie with Manchester United, winning 2-1, only to draw their neighbours City, who trounced Sporting Club de Portugal 5-0 in their last 16 tie.

Villarreal beat Italian giants Juventus 4-1 on aggregate to make it to the quarter-finals while Bayern hammered Salzburg 8-2 across two legs to secure their passage.

Finally, Benfica edged past Ajax 3-2 to make it into the hat while Liverpool beat Italian champions Internazionale 2-1 on aggregate.

It’s a fascinating draw that’s thrown up so many storylines and, as ever, promises to be absolutely essential viewing.