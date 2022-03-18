Sevilla crashed out of the Europa League in disappointing fashion on Thursday night.

Julen Lopetegui‘s men took a 1-0 lead into their second leg with West Ham but couldn’t hold on.

Tomas Soucek levelled the score in the first half before an eventual winner from Andriy Yarmolenko in the second half of extra time.

The defeat means Sevilla miss out on the chance to play a home final in their favourite competition.

But it also means the outlook of Los Nervioneses‘ season is now a pretty bleak one.

Sevilla are still second in La Liga, but after their tail-off towards the back-end of this season, it’s clear they will end up going backwards from last season.

They are currently 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid and 21 points off last season’s total – which was their best ever in La Liga – with only 30 points left on the table.

They also crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage, despite having a friendly group, and they haven’t made it past the Europa League Round of 16.

Sevilla dropped out of the Copa del Rey at the same stage, losing to biggest rivals Real Betis, and they now find themselves in a disappointing situation.

Their only focus is now La Liga, and they face a tough battle to hang onto second place, five points ahead of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, who have both returned to form.

Suddenly, questions will be asked of Lopetegui, who, while he has done a good job overall, hasn’t managed to take this team forward, despite being blessed with a very talented squad.

Injuries haven’t helped, but the likes of Barca, Atletico, Real Sociedad and Villarreal have all had injury issues.

That’s football, and as things stand, Sevilla are set to serve up a disappointing season.