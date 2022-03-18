Real Sociedad look set to welcome David Silva back for Sunday’s trip to Sevilla

Real Sociedad travel to the Sanchez-Pizjuan on Sunday evening to take on Sevilla and the Basque side could be able to welcome back midfield maestro David Silva for the trip down south.

That’s according to Diario AS, who note that the veteran from the Canary Islands trained with the group on Thursday and, barring any last-minute surprises, will be able to line out in the Andalusian capital after recovering from last week’s overload.

Silva’s return is huge for Imanol Alguacil due to the unique technical quality that he brings to the table. And La Real are in the midst of an injury crisis; Mikel Oyarzabal, Jon Guridi, Carlos Fernandez, Mikel Merino, Aihen Munoz and Ander Barrenetxea are all either injured on on the road to recovery.

La Real are currently sixth in La Liga and will look to continue pressing for a place in the top four. They’re four points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Second-placed Sevilla, ten points behind league leaders Real Madrid, will look to keep Barcelona, five points behind in third, at arm’s length by securing a win.