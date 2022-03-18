Osasuna midfielder Ruben Garcia raising money to bring food and materials to Ukrainian refugees

Osasuna midfielder Ruben Garcia is raising money to lead a four-van convoy to Poland with food and materials for Ukrainian refugees according to Sam Leveridge. He’ll take advantage of the forthcoming international break to drive one of the vans himself, bringing refugees back to Spain on the return leg of the journey.

Ukraine was invaded by Russia this month in an act of aggression that has disrupted the footballing world as well as the more serious human and political ramifications. UEFA and FIFA have expelled Russian sides from their competitions and the Champions League final was taken away from Saint Petersburg.

Within this context it’s touching to see Garcia taking the time during some rare time off to go and help people less fortunate than himself. Born in Valencia, the winger came through the youth system at Levante and joined Osasuna in 2018 after a season on loan at Sporting Gijon. He’s since played 136 games for the Pamplona club, contributing 19 goals and 20 assists.