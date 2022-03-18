Newcastle United are plotting a move for Neymar Junior

Newcastle United are plotting a move for former Barcelona man Neymar Junior according to a report by Diario Sport. The Premier League club are keen to take advantage of the uncomfortable moment the Brazilian is enduring at Paris Saint-Germain and tempt him to make a move to the north-east of England.

Neymar was booed by his old fans last weekend at the Parc des Princes despite scoring in a 3-0 win. They were angry with him and Lionel Messi in particular for the way in which PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

Reports since have surfaced suggesting the Brazilian could actually be surplus to requirements in the French capital, hence the rumours connecting him with a move to Newcastle. Rich following a recent takeover by an investment fund linked to the Saudi Arabian government, they could pay Neymar the €500k per week he charges as well as the €200m transfer fee PSG would demand.