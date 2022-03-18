Luis Enrique opens up on the importance of Pedri and La Roja’s forthcoming friendlies

Luis Enrique has named the 23 men he’s selected for La Roja’s international break. His team will face Albania on March 26th before taking on Iceland on March 29th. Both matches will take place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

Spain will hope to use the international break to further deepen ties amongst an already cohesive squad. They made it to the semi-final of Euro 2020 together only to lose to eventual winners Italy at Wembley Stadium. They also made it to the final of the Nations League only to lose to reigning world champions France.

Luis Enrique hasn’t made any dramatic decisions and has retained his core of players that he trusts. The Asturian has handed a debut, however, to Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. The 26-year-old has spent his entire senior career in England, with Blackburn Rovers, Southport and now Brentford.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya.

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta, Dani Carvajal.

Midfielders: Rodri, Koke, Pedri, Marcos Llorente, Gavi, Carlos Soler.

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Raul de Tomas, Ferran Torres, Yeremi Pino.

Speaking in a press conference to explain his selections, Luis Enrique opened up on the enthusiasm he feels about getting back to work with his players in comments carried by Marca.

“Waiting since November has been too long,” the Asturian said. “These aren’t friendlies for the players because the World Cup is close. It will help me see the level of the players, their ambition, their hunger, their ability to take it seriously.”

Luis Enrique also touched on the superb form of Pedri, the 19-year-old wonderkid who’s become essential for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. “I see him as being a player who’s on an upward trajectory,” he said.

“Even though he’s not been playing regularly [due to injury this season]. It’s a pleasure to have players of his profile, he brings different things. He’s being encouraged to go for goal more and I’m very happy to have him in the national team.”