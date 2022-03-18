Karim Benzema’s fitness is improving and he’s in which a chance to make it back for El Clasico

Real Madrid conducted their penultimate training session before Sunday’s Clasico this afternoon and all eyes, note Diario AS, were on Karim Benzema. The Frenchman still isn’t training with the group after the knock he picked up against Mallorca but his evolution is understood to be positive. He’s not been ruled out.

Tomorrow’s session should clear up any remaining doubts. Benzema has also been called up by Didier Deschamps for the French national team’s fixtures with the Ivory Coast and South Africa on March 25th and 29th respectively.

Ahead of the clash with Barcelona Carlo Ancelotti oversaw a session that focused primarily on possession, passing and control. They then worked on tactics before ending with a match played in reduced dimensions. Madrid will carry out their final training session tomorrow at 11:00 before Ancelotti’s press conference.

Madrid are top of La Liga going into the fixture, ten points clear of second-placed Sevilla. Barcelona are third, five points behind Sevilla with a game in hand. Their ambition will be to chase down the Andalusian outfit, who are in poor form at the moment.