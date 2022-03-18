Sevilla star Joan Jordan has admitted his disappointment after Thursday night’s exit from the Europa League.

Los Nervionses took a one-goal lead into their Europa League Round of 16 clash with West Ham at the London Stadium.

But after conceding once in normal time and again in extra time, they crashed out, missing out on a chance to play a home final.

It was the latest disappointment in a quickly fading season for Sevilla, who have recently fallen away in the La Liga title race.

And midfield star Jordan was the picture of that disappointment after the game.

“The analysis is easy, we are very disappointed,” he said, as cited by Marca. “We had an exciting position in this game, in the competition, but in this game, over all, to pass through the round.

“It’s a hard blow. In the first half, we were not good, it cost us a lot, they restricted us a lot inside, they were the man in the second half, through moments, we were better but we weren’t able to sink out teeth.

“A bitter taste and a tremendous disappointment for us and our fans stays with me.”

Already out of the Copa del Rey, Sevilla will now be forced to concentrate solely on La Liga.

They are 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid, and their main focus may have to be keeping away the likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and even teams further below to wrap up a top four finish and qualification to next season’s Champions League.