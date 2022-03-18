Frenkie de Jong explains just how much he loves living in and playing for Barcelona

It’s fair to say life hasn’t been smooth for Frenkie de Jong ever since he arrived at Barcelona but the Dutchman is beginning to hit top form. He was key last night as the Blaugrana beat Galatasaray 2-1 to secure their place in the last eight of the Europa League and after the game made sure to underline just how much he’s enjoying his time at Camp Nou.

“Living in Barcelona is fantastic,” De Jong said as carried by Mundo Deportivo. “I don’t think there are many better places to live.” He was then asked would he renew for six more years with the club. “Yes, probably,” was his response.

The Dutchman, 24, has become a key part of Xavi Hernandez’s midfield at Barcelona alongside Sergio Busquets and Pedri. Additionally, he’s thriving under pressure from teenagers Gavi and Nico Gonzalez, as well as the soon-to-arrive Franck Kessie. Barcelona have signed the Ivorian from Milan on a free transfer.

Aside from De Jong, Barcelona as a collective are thriving under the stewardship of Xavi. They’ll face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final of the Europa League and are now just five points behind second-placed Sevilla in La Liga. They play Real Madrid in a hotly-anticipated Clasico this coming Sunday evening.