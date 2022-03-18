The Europa League Round of 16 didn’t go particularly well for La Liga clubs.

While Barcelona progressed to the quarter-finals thanks to a fine comeback against Galatasaray on Thursday, with Pedri and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on target, two La Liga clubs crashed out.

Sevilla blew a one-goal lead away to West Ham, conceding once in normal time and again in extra-time to lose 2-1 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Real Betis also dropped out, equalising on aggregate in stoppage time through Borja Iglesias before conceding a winner in the 120th minute against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Only one Spanish team remains on course to feature in the Sevilla final, but before then comes the quarter-final and semi-final draw, which takes place today.

When is the Europa League draw?

The Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw will take place at 1.30pm Spanish time and 12.30pm UK time.

The draw will determine the quarter-final ties as well as setting out the paths for the semi-finals, i,e, determining which of the quarter-final winners play who in the next round.

The draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland.

Draw rules

There are no restrictions at this stage of the draw.

Teams from the same league can be paired, though only in one case are there two teams from the same country, with Germany having two representatives.

There are no restrictions on the order of the draw, either, with any team able to play home or away first.

Which teams are involved?

Here are the eight teams who have made it through to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Barcelona

Atalanta

Rangers

Braga

Eintracht Frankfurt

RB Leipzig

Lyon

West Ham United

Is it on TV?

The Europa League draw will be shown live on UEFA.com.