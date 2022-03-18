Diego Simeone confesses his admiration for Pep Guardiola ahead of Champions League date

Atletico Madrid learned their opponent in the quarter-final of the Champions League on Friday morning.

Los Rojiblancos will take on Manchester City, the other club from the city of Manchester. Atletico were there just last Tuesday, when they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford to secure their place in the final eight of Europe’s premier club competition.

City are a formidable foe. Led by Pep Guardiola, they’re one of the most organised, impressive and feared football teams in the European game. They’re one of the favourites to go all the way to the Stade de France and win the Champions League.

But Diego Simeone, and Atletico, are no mugs either. They’re on a good run of form in La Liga and are pushing hard behind Barcelona and Sevilla in third and second respectively. They won’t fear City.

And Simeone won’t fear Guardiola, although he does respect him. Speaking in a pre-match conference ahead of Atletico’s fixture with Rayo Vallecano this weekend, he said so himself.

“I have great admiration for Guardiola and the work he’s been doing at City,” Simeone said as carried by Marca.

“It’s going to be difficult, a great game. And there will be time to assess that, but right now our game with Rayo is the focus and I’m only thinking about that.

“I understand the desire to talk about the Champions League after the draw but we’re only concerned about the match with Rayo.”