Three La Liga clubs remain in the Champions League as we move into the quarter-finals.

It was a dramatic Round of 16 in which all three of the remaining Spanish clubs secured passage with impressive second leg wins.

Real Madrid turned things around against PSG last week after losing their first leg, and Atletico Madrid joined them in the next round this week.

Renan Lodi scored to secure a famous away win at Old Trafford for Atletico Madrid following a draw at home.

Villarreal also drew at home in their first leg, against Juventus, and they produced a historic performance away from home in Turin this week.

The Yellow Submarine won 3-0 against Juve to progress to the quarter-finals against the odds.

The Round of 16 couldn’t have gone much better for the La Liga clubs, and they now await their fate ahead of today’s draw.

We have all the details below.

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

The Champions League quarter-final draw will take place today, Friday, March 18.

The draw programme will kick-off at 12pm Spanish time (11am English time), though the actual draw will likely take a little time to get going.

The draw will be made at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

What are draw rules?

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be made today.

Not only will we know the opponents for the next round, but we will learn the brackets for the semi-final, i.e, which quarter-final winner plays who in the penultimate stage.

There are no rules at this stage of the draw. All teams can be drawn against each other, with no seedings.

That means Spanish teams can play each other, and English teams the same.

Not only that, but there is no set draw order, so pot luck will decide who plays home first.

Which teams are involved?

Here are the eight teams in today’s draw.

Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid

Villarreal

Chelsea

Liverpool

Manchester City

Sporting Lisbon Benfica

Bayern Munich

It it on TV?

The Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw will be shown live on UEFA.com.