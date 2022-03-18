Casemiro opens up on his great respect for Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has spoken out in admiration of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone. The Brazilian was speaking before the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League was made when Madrid could technically have drawn their cross-city rivals. That’s didn’t happen, however. Madrid drew Chelsea while Atletico drew another English side, Manchester City.

But that’s only increased the likelihood that the semi-final or even the final of the Champions League could see another Madrid Derby, something that happened before in both 2014 and 2016. Both clubs first need to navigate stern Premier League opposition, however. Although given the fact they dispatched Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively in the previous round you wouldn’t bet against them.

“What Simeone has done with Atletico deserves the respect of every football person,” Casemiro told Diario AS. “Cholo has transformed the club. Before arriving Atletico was one thing but with Cholo it’s something else, a team that competes in La Liga and the Champions League. Simeone has my total respect.”

Simeone recently celebrated a decade in charge of Atletico. He arrived at the club in 2011 and since then has led Los Rojiblancos to two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana, two Europa League titles and two European Super Cup titles. He’s also led them to two Champions League finals only to lose to Madrid on both occasions, in Lisbon and Milan.