Barcelona have already made up their minds over centre-back Samuel Umtiti.

It has been a difficult couple of years for Umtiti, with injury issues getting the best of the Frenchman.

For the first half of the season, the centre-back stayed fit, only to be largely left out by Ronald Koeman and Xavi Hernandez.

Though, in January, shortly after signing a new deal, he suffered a broken toe which will keep him out until April.

Umtiti penned a new long-term deal before that injury to stay in place for 2026, but there were ulterior motives on the part of Barca.

The new deal allowed them to spread out Umtiti’s salary so that they could complete the signing of Ferran Torres.

According to Sport, Barca are still intent on offloading Umtiti this season, but club chiefs know it will be difficult.

That’s because Umtiti is still said to be against a move due to believing a Barcelona departure will be evidence of his ongoing fitness issues.

The centre-back wants to prove his fitness first, though, in his defence, there isn’t much any player can do about a broken toe – his most recent injury – and that particular setback is not evidence of any long-term issues, unlike the knee trouble he has suffered in the past.