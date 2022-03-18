Barcelona release statement detailing the gravity of Sergino Dest’s injury

Barcelona beat Galatasaray 2-1 last night to make it into the final eight of the Europa League. It was a fine result but it came at a cost; Sergino Dest picked up an injury and had to be replaced by Ronald Araujo in the 56th minute of the match. After the game, Gavi was seen giving him a piggyback from the bus to the hotel.

Now, according to Diario Sport, Barcelona have released a statement explaining the youngster’s physical condition. They revealed that Dest suffered an injury to the femoral biceps of his left thigh. The evolution of his recovery will determine availability.

That’s not so much of a problem in La Liga as Xavi Hernandez can call upon the ever-reliable Dani Alves, but the Brazilian isn’t registered for the Europa League. That means Xavi is going to have to get creative ahead of Barcelona’s quarter-final clash with Eintracht Frankfurt as it’s expected the soonest Dest could make it back, in a best-case scenario, would be three weeks.