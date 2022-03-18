Barcelona linked with shock Marcus Rashford move

La Liga giants Barcelona could make a surprise summer move for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

Rashford’s Old Trafford future has come into renewed focus again in recent days after Ralf Rangnick’s side were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid earlier this week.

Another season without a trophy has triggered speculation over a clear out at United in 2022 with Rashford one of the names potentially on his way out.

❌ Kyle Walker

❌ Marcus Rashford

❌ Jadon Sancho

✅ Marc Guehi ICYMI – Here's the @England squad selected by Gareth Southgate for this month's upcoming friendlies 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Who would you like to have seen in the squad? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nvAcGDKaWL — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 18, 2022

According to reports from the Manchester Evening News, Rashford still wants to stay at his boyhood club next season, but the club have not made a move to extend his current contract beyond 2023.

The report states Barcelona have already reached out to Rashford’s representatives in 2021, with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain also tracking the 24-year-old forward.

Rashford’s overall statistics have dipped in 2021/22, with injuries also disrupting his campaign, and he is currently on just five goals in all competitions for United this season.