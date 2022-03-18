Barcelona learn who they’ll face in the quarter-final of the Europa League

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Europa League was made this afternoon in Nyom in Switzerland, with Barcelona finding out who they’ll face in the last eight after knocking out Galatasaray.

The Blaugrana, revitalised under Xavi Hernandez, will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final after the German outfit knocked out fellow La Liga club Real Betis last night.

The other games thrown up by the draw will see Leipzig face Atalanta, West Ham United take on Lyon and Braga play Rangers.

Barcelona are serious about going the distance and winning the Europa League in order to underline the progress they’ve made under Xavi since he took over from Ronald Koeman.

But Eintracht are a tough foe; also of note are West Ham, who came from behind to knock out Sevilla in London last night. The final of the competition will be played in the Andalusian capital of Seville on May 18th at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.