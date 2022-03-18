Barcelona have been dealt a potential injury blow ahead of their Clásico clash with Real Madrid this weekend.

The Blaugrana face their biggest rivals this weekend as they look to take the next step in proving themselves.

Barca have gone from strength-to-strength under Xavi Hernandez, climbing up to third in the La Liga table and securing a Europa League quarter-final spot.

This weekend comes the ultimate test, however, with a trip to the Santiago Bernabeu to take on leaders Real Madrid.

Los Blancos looked all too comfortable in their win over Barca in the earlier meeting this season, and the Blaugrana will be desperate to show the improvements they have made over recent months.

But they may have to do so without full-back Sergino Dest, who has impressed himself in recent outings.

Dest was forced off with an injury during Barca’s win over Galatasaray in the 56th minute, and he is now, of course, a doubt for the clash with Real Madrid.

It’s a big blow for the American, especially given his improved form of late, and indeed for Barca, who will likely have to call upon veteran Dani Alves in the absence of Dest.