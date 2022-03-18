Atletico Madrid ready to step up Matty Cash interest

Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to step up their interest in Aston Villa star Matty Cash as a long term replacement for Kieran Trippier.

Los Rojiblancos have been linked with a summer move to bring in an experienced defender, following Trippier’s January return to the Premier League at Newcastle United.

Trippier’s absence has left a hole in Diego Simeone’s defence in the second half of 2021/22 despite the arrival of Danish international Daniel Wass from Valencia.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Simeone is an admirer of Cash, due his similarities to Trippier, and the La Liga champions could make a £35m offer ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

“I want to say again about Matty Cash and Atletico, because it was already news in February”, as per reports from the Here We Go podcast via thisisfutbol.com.

“He’s still top of the list for Atletico at right-back and it’s a serious possibility.”

Cash is under contract at Villa Park until 2025, and the Polish international a regular starter for Villa, with 28 starts from 28 Premier League games in 2021/22.