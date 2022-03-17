Xavi Hernandez has issued his verdict on Pedri excellent goal during Barcelona’s Europa League win over Galatasaray.

The Blaugrana secure a quarter-final spot on Thursday night, but it was no easy task in Turkey.

Galatasaray took the lead on the night and on aggregate with Marcao’s 28th minute effort, and Barca had to turn things around.

They levelled the score through an unbelievably Pedri goal which saw the midfielder dummy his way past two defenders before finding the net.

The goal was a brilliant one, and it amazed his boss, Xavi, too.

He told Movistar after the game: “I saw Pedri’s dribble, I need to see it again, but it was an amazing goal!

“He’s 19 years old, I’m honoured to coach this guy.”

Barca went on to find a winner through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang four minutes after half-time.

The Blaugrana are building a knack of turning up in these big games, and that could well come in handy in the quarter-finals.

The draw for the next round will me made tomorrow, with Barca, and potentially Real Betis and Sevilla – depending on tonight’s results – in the pot.