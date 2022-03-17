Video: Villarreal players break out the moves after Juventus victory

Villarreal were in party mode after defeating Italian giants Juventus 3-0 in Turin (4-1 on aggregate) to secure safe passage to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Significant underdogs for the tie initially, Villarreal clawed their way back from a 1-0 deficit at home in the first leg after just 32 seconds. In Italy, Unai Emery’s side kept it tight in the second half before three set-piece goals saw them comfortably through. It’s just the third time in Villarreal’s history they have made it to that stage.

Naturally, the dressing room was full of joy afterwards – fortunately someone thought to film that joy.

¡Así se celebra la clasificación para los cuartos de final de la @LigadeCampeones 🕺💛!#UCL pic.twitter.com/W1lSvM42IQ — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) March 16, 2022

The video shows Samuel Chukwueze busting his moves first of all, before Serge Aurier, Francis Coquelin and Yeremy Pino found themselves emboldened to do the same. Much to the hilarity of Etienne Capoue.

Coquelin won the penalty which led to Gerard Moreno’s opening goal via the penalty spot, after which which Moreno highlighted the strength of La Liga in Europe. Villarreal’s progression meant that three Spanish teams will be in the mix for the quarter-finals.