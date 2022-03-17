Barcelona Europa League

Video: Pedri colder than ice in front of goal against Galatasaray

Barcelona’s Pedri is renowned for many things, but his goalscoring ability is not one of them.

Although he has been working to improve his shooting lately, he is still in the development stage for that particular attribute. However against Galatasaray in the Ali Sami Yen, the showed a killer instinct of the coldest nature.

 

Despite the deafening crowd noise, Pedri managed to shut it all out to score Barcelona’s equaliser both on the night and on aggregate. Frenkie de Jong slid the ball into the feet of Ferran Torres, who was able to slip Pedri in on goal. One of the few slick passing moves of the first half from Barcelona, Pedri then sat a defender down not once but twice, before slotting the ball into the corner.

Galatasaray captain Marcao had given the hosts the lead with a header from a corner, but Pedri’s equaliser was followed up by a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal to turn things around for the Catalans.

