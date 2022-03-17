Sevilla suffered a surprise defeat to West Ham United to crash out of the Europa League.

Julen Loptegui‘s men took a one-goal lead into the second leg at the London Stadium, but they couldn’t hold on and paid the ultimate price.

Los Nervionenses almost found themselves in front when Youssef En Nesyri took aim from close range, but West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola produced a world-class save.

Bono had to produce a smart save himself shortly after, before West Ham did get the ball in the net to draw themselves level.

Tomas Soucek leapt highest to head into the far corner, and Sevilla couldn’t re-establish their lead.

In fact, after the game went to extra-time, it was the Hammers who found the breakthrough, turning the tie on its head.

Andriy Yarmolenko turned in a rebound from close range, and West Ham went on to see out the tie in the final eight minutes of extra time.

A hugely impressive result for the Premier League side, while Sevilla miss out on a home Europa League final, and their season no faces being a disappointment.

Lopetegui’s men are all-but out of the La Liga title race and now out of both the Copa del Rey and Europa League.