Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde reveals he’d never play for Barcelona

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has revealed that, out of respect for his current employers, he’d never play for Barcelona. The Uruguayan was speaking with Cadena SER in comments carried by Marca ahead of Sunday’s Clasico between the two.

Valverde joined Madrid back in 2016 from Penarol before he even turned 18 and his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu is set to run until 2027. He revealed the hard work that underpins his success in the Spanish capital and his love for Los Blancos.

“I try to work to the fullest every day,” he said. “I’ve improved a lot since I arrived at Madrid and I’ve matured, not only as a player but also as a person in many things that aren’t seen on the pitch; rest, meals, psychological work. There are many things that have helped me grow as a footballer.

“Real Madrid are special, life-changing. I’m a Penarol man, but ever since I got here I’ve known I was wearing the shirt of the best club in the world. It’s a lot of pressure and responsibility but I’ve enjoyed it. Out of respect for Real Madrid, and the values they’ve instilled in me, I wouldn’t play for Barcelona.”

Valverde, who’s already earned 37 caps for the Uruguayan national team, has so far played 134 games for Madrid, contributing six goals and seven assists for the club. He’s had to work hard for game-time given the level of talent in Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield, but this season he’s managed 32 appearances in all competitions, contributing a goal and an assist.

Madrid are currently top of La Liga, ten points clear of second-placed Sevilla. They face old rivals Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu and will learn who they face in the quarter-final of the Champions League tomorrow.