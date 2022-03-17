Real Betis crashed out of the Europa League in gut-wrenching circumstances on Thursday night.

Los Verdiblancos had a tough task, heading to Germany needing to turn around a 2-1 defeat from the first leg.

And while they came close, taking the tie to extra-time, they couldn’t secure a quarter-final spot.

Betis were left frustrated for much of normal time, struggling to break through a solid Eintracht back-line.

The home side limited Manuel Pellegrini‘s men to few cut chances, but when it came down to it, Betis produced.

In the final minute of normal time, Nabil Fekir picked out Borja Iglesias with a fine cross, and the ‘Panda’, as he is known, turned home from close range.

That secured extra-time for Betis, with the two teams locked at 2-2 on aggregate.

Betis continued to press in extra-time, but it was Eintracht who would find the winner, one minute into stoppage time of the second half of the additional period.

Martin Hinteregger scored the winner for the home side, preventing penalties and sending Betis crashing out in heartbreaking circumstances.

Barcelona are now the only La Liga club flying the flag in the Europa League.