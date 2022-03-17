Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed the key driving force behind his recent Barcelona form.

The Gabon international has hit the ground following his free transfer to Camp Nou, scoring seven goals already for his new club.

On Thursday night, he was on target again as Barcelona saw off Galatasaray, coming from behind in the second leg with a 2-1 away win in Turkey.

Young talent Pedri scored an excellent goal to put Barca on level terms after a disappointing start, and Aubameyang netted four minutes before half-time.

His goal would be enough to send Barca to the quarter-finals, the striker continuing his excellent form with two goals in his last two outings and seven in his first seven Blaugrana appearances.

After the win over Galatasaray, Aubameyang was asked about his form and the potential reason for it.

“What can I tell you? I am working a lot and I think that the most important thing is that I am happy,” he said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“When you are happy, you have excitement for everything, to score goals, to help the team and to kill.”

The fine run of form couldn’t have been timed much better for Aubameyang, who will be keen to score in El Clásico against Real Madrid this weekend.