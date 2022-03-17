Barcelona star Pedri has deemed his side favourites to win the Europa League this season.

The Blaugrana booked a quarter-final spot on Thursday night with a comeback away win over Galatasaray.

A superb goal from Pedri and a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike saw Barcelona win 2-1 on aggregate having gone behind on the night in Turkey.

A quarter-final spot awaits, and Pedri, who made the headlines with his goal, believes his side are now favourites.

“We have to game by game and let’s see what rival we have in the draw, but I believe that, yes, we are favourites,” he told Movistar.

“We are going to go with all we have.”

Some compared Pedri to Lionel Messi based on his goal, which was one like the famed Argentine has scored plenty of.

The midfielder dummied to wipe out two defenders before firing into the next, showing great composure and control.

But when asked after the game, he wasn’t interested in any comparisons to the great Messi.

“To compare me with Messi in a goal is crazy,” he said, dismissing the question.

Messi? Perhaps not. But this 19-year-old looks all set to become a superstar himself.