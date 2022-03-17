Neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid will be wearing their traditional colours in Sunday’s Clasico

Sunday evening’s Clasico is going to look a little different according to a report by Marca. Real Madrid will be wearing black when they welcome their great rivals Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabeu, while the Blaugrana will be donning their Senyera kit.

The reason for Madrid’s decision is that it’s the 120th anniversary of the first time they wore black and the 20th anniversary of their collaboration with Yohji Yamamoto and Adidas. Barcelona have worn their Senyera kit numerous times this season as an expression of pride in their Catalan identity.

How they dress won’t affect their on-pitch performance, however. And it’s set to be an intriguing contest between two teams in fine form. Madrid are currently top of La Liga, ten points clear of second-placed Sevilla. Barcelona are chasing down Sevilla in third; they’re five points behind the Andalusians with a game in hand and have won four games on the bounce.