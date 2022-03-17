Mikel Oyarzabal’s World Cup hopes in doubt after serious injury

Real Sociedad published the news on Thursday afternoon that their captain and leader Mikel Oyarzabal had torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

The club gave little more information than that, other than to say that he would be operated on in the coming weeks. Perhaps the most feared of all the serious injuries, this will be a bitter blow to Oyarzabal and Real Sociedad. Recovery times can range but often the injury can take between six and nine months to recuperate from.

Oyarzabal will miss the rest of the current season, but even more concerning for the player himself, it could impact his chances of appearing at the World Cup. Luis Enrique made him a key part of his Euro 2020 side and was again a central part for Spain in the Nations League. In all likelihood, it will be a race against time for Oyarzabal to prove his fitness to Luis Enrique with the World Cup beginning in November this year.