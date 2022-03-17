Karim Benzema absent from training once again as clasico draws near

The apex of Real Madrid’s attack is still not fit enough to take part in a full training session with el clasico just three days away, according to Diario AS.

Karim Benzema spent Thursday’s training session exercising in the gym, as the rest of the Real Madrid squad prepared for the Sunday night showdown with Barcelona. The only other exception was Ferland Mendy, who joined Benzema in the gym.

The French forward has been the commander in-chief of offensive efforts at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, contributing 22 goals and 11 assists to their title bid. He leads the league in both metrics and those 33 goals account for over half of Real Madrid’s production in La Liga.

Both of the French players picked up knocks on Monday night during a 3-0 victory over Mallorca, which extended their top of the table lead to ten points. Real Madrid themselves have divulged little about the injuries, although neither has been ruled out for Sunday’s match, suggesting there is a decent chance they make it.