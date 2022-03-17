Juventus’ Manuel Locatelli tests positive for covid-19 after playing 82 minutes against Villarreal

Juventus and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli has tested positive for covid-19 according to a report by Football Italia. He was supposed to be called up for his country’s World Cup playoff with Portugal this month but now looks set to miss out.

Locatelli played 82 minutes last night as Villarreal beat Juventus 3-0 to knock them out of the Champions League, winning the tie 4-1 on aggregate courtesy of their 1-1 draw in the first leg. Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres and Arnaut Danjuma scored the goals.

Given Locatelli was exposed to Villarreal’s players for the majority of the encounter, however, the Spanish club are going to have to conduct a round of tests and follow the necessary precautions.

Villarreal’s defeat of the Italian side mean that they’re in the hat for tomorrow’s draw for the quarter-final of the Champions League. They’re joined by two other Spanish clubs in Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, as well as Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.