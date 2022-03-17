Frenkie de Jong has made his intentions with Barcelona clear amid links with a move away from the club.

The Dutchman attracted criticism during Ronald Koeman‘s time at the club, or at least towards the back end of it.

De Jong didn’t enjoy his best first half to a season, and that saw him linked with a move away, particularly when fellow Dutchman Koeman go the sack.

The 24-year-old is still under contract until 2026, and to his credit, he has turned things around under Xavi Hernandez.

De Jong has impressed in Xavi’s midfield, remaining a regular starter, and at this point, no one at Barca is considering selling him.

And that’s just as well given just how much de Jong likes Barcelona, and indeed given his intentions to stay long-term.

“To live in Barcelona is fantastic,” he told Ziggo Sport via Sport.

“I don’t think there are many places better to live.”

When de Jong joined the Blaugrana in 2019, he signed a mammoth six-year contract.

And asked if he would sign another six-year contract to stay at the club when his current deal eventually ends, he simply responded: “yes, probably.”