Didier Deschamps offers his opinion on whether Kylian Mbappe is going to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe’s future is going to be up for debate until the day he joins a new club. The 23-year-old’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season and while it’s widely assumed he’s going to join Real Madrid it’s not yet certain.

And so the conversation rumbles on, with Didier Deschamps, the coach of the French national team, asked his opinion on his star striker’s future in a press conference called to announce France’s squad for their games against the Ivory Coast and South Africa.

“I have no preference as to which his next team will be,” Deschamps said as per Mundo Deportivo. “I have no opinion. He’ll decide and whatever he decides won’t be a problem for the team. It will be his decision and that of his family, who’ll seek the best for him. I have no information and I’m not looking to have any.”

Latest reports emerging from the Spanish capital indicate that Mbappe is very close indeed to becoming a Madrid player. Florentino Perez wants Mbappe to commit his future to his club this week although no official announcement would take place until the end of the season.

Mbappe faced Madrid just last week, of course, as PSG crashed out of the Champions League at the Spanish giants’ expense at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mbappe scored both PSG’s goals only for Karim Benzema’s late hat-trick to render them null-in-void.