Cristiano Ronaldo has already decided who he’s going to play for next season

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to stay at Manchester United next season according to a report carried by Richard Martin. The 37-year-old has decided to see out the second year of his contract after winning the battle between himself and Ralf Rangnick.

Cristiano returned to United this past summer after three years in Italy with Juventus and nine years before that with Real Madrid. The Portuguese, one of the greatest footballers of all time, is determined to win a sixth European Cup to draw him level with the great Paco Gento. He currently has five to his name.

And if it’s to come at United it’s going to have to come next season as the Premier League club were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid this past week. Cristiano neither scored nor assisted as his team drew the first leg 1-1 in the Spanish capital before losing 1-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.