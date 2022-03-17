Barcelona’s predicted lineup for tonight’s Europa League clash with Galatasaray

Barcelona face Galatasaray tonight in a game they have to win. The Blaugrana travel to Istanbul after drawing the first leg of their last 16 tie 0-0 back at Camp Nou last week, so have to secure victory to make it to the quarter-final of the Europa League.

Barcelona are hitting a rich vein of form under Xavi Hernandez, and responded to their disappointing goalless draw last Thursday by going and beating Osasuna 4-0 in La Liga on Sunday night. They’ll hope to maintain their upward trajectory this evening.

Xavi Hernandez will set his team up in a 4-3-3 shape according to Diario AS, starting Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a back four of Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba. Sergio Busquets will anchor the midfield with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong either side of him, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the line flanked by Adama Traore and Ferran Torres.