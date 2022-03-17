Barcelona winger Ez Abde has decided to represent Morocco over La Roja

Barcelona winger Ez Abde has been called up by the Moroccan national team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the end of this month.

That’s according to Diario AS, who note that his call up comes three months after he turned down the chance to represent Morocco at the African Cup of Nations and expressed his desire to represent La Roja. He’s since changed his mind.

There are several factors to his decision. Morocco have given the youngster a chance at playing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while with Spain he would have bided his time with the U21 side.

His lack of recent prominence with Barcelona has also had an influence. Since Xavi Hernandez took over from Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou toward the end of 2021 he’s returned to Barcelona B and has seen few opportunities with the first team.