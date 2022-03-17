Barcelona announce date for crucial Spotify vote

As had been rumoured earlier in 2022, Barcelona officially announced a sponsorship agreement with music provider Spotify on Tuesday evening.

The agreement, valid for four years, sees Spotify taking over as the main sponsors of the Catalan club. They will feature on the shirt for both the men’s team and Barcelona Femeni, as well as the training kit. Controversially, Spotify also have the naming rights for the stadium with the club revealing that it would be denominated as Spotify Camp Nou from July.

As is the case with many large decisions at Can Barca, this must be approved by the members. The club have set a date for the third of April before they take on Sevilla in La Liga. According to SPORT, 4,478 socis have been called upon to attend the extraordinary assembly where the board will explain the deal and ask for the members to pass the deal. So far none of the financial details have been made public.

Anything other than approval would be a major shock. It would also leave Barcelona scrambling for both a new sponsorship deal and funds ahead of the summer transfer window.