Xavi Hernandez says his team are excited about their attempt to win the Europa League this season.

The current European campaign hasn’t gone particularly well for the Blaugrana, who crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage.

Since dropping into the Europa League, however, things have improved, with Barca taking to Xavi’s style of play, which has been helped by new signings.

Barca defeated Napoli in the last round after an excellent second leg performance, and they are hoping for a similar performance this week.

The Blaugrana face Galatasaray in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash, having drawn the first leg 0-0 at home.

It’s going to be a tricky task in Turkey, but Xavi said his men are keen to show what they can do ahead of their likely return to the Champions League next season.

“I have said many times that our objective is to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“To win the Europa League is one of the possible paths. The changing room is very excited, it wants to demonstrate that it can compete in Europe, though that cannot be in the most prestigious competition.”